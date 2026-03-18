What's Going On With Lucid Group Stock Wednesday?

Lucid Group stock is moving in positive territory. Why is LCID stock advancing?

Lucid Unveils Midsize EV Platform With Sub-$50,000 Target

Last week, Lucid said its upcoming midsize electric vehicle platform will underpin three vehicles, Lucid Cosmos, Lucid Earth and the Lunar robotaxi concept, with management targeting a starting price below $50,000.

The company said the platform is designed to improve efficiency, utilization and long-term economics while preserving Lucid's premium positioning. Lucid also introduced its next-generation Atlas electric drive unit and previewed software enhancements, including an in-vehicle AI assistant.

Management said the midsize platform is part of a wider plan to reach sustainable profitability and positive free cash flow, alongside near-term efforts tied to scaling production of the Gravity SUV, disciplined capital deployment and lower material costs. Lucid also highlighted new recurring revenue opportunities in software and mobility.

Lucid, Uber Partnership Could Accelerate Robotaxi Strategy

Another focal point was Lucid's partnership with Uber, which the company said could support deployment of midsize-platform vehicles at scale and strengthen its robotaxi ambitions.

Separately, Lucid announced an over-the-air update for Gravity owners in North America adding Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with broader regional rollout planned later in March.

Investor sentiment, however, has remained tempered by Lucid's recent quarterly loss and concerns around potential share dilution tied to a filing covering up to 69.12 million shares associated with Uber and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Momentum Indicators Suggest Improving Sentiment in LCID

Lucid's RSI has mostly stayed in the neutral range over the past year, with occasional spikes into overbought territory above 70 and dips into oversold levels below 30.

Recently, the RSI has trended upward toward the mid-range, indicating stabilizing momentum after prior periods of weakness.

LCID Shares Edge Lower Wednesday

LCID Price Action: Lucid Group shares were down 0.10% at $10.31 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of Lucid