Infleqtion Stock Is Sliding Wednesday: What's Driving The Action?

Infleqtion shares are under pressure. What’s driving INFQ stock lower?

Why INFQ Stock Rose Earlier This Week

Earlier this week, the stock gained after the company said it had delivered the U.K.'s only operational 100-physical-qubit quantum computer to the National Quantum Computing Centre through its Sqale platform under the country's national quantum strategy.

The deployment, completed in December 2025, marked the first neutral-atom system of that scale installed at a national facility, giving researchers a platform to test performance and explore applications in materials, energy systems and complex optimization.

Chief Executive Matthew Kinsella said the achievement underscored the progress of Infleqtion's neutral-atom architecture and represented an important step toward larger-scale quantum systems.

Infleqtion Sets Long-Term Quantum Roadmap

The company also outlined longer-term technical targets, aiming to reach more than 30 logical qubits in 2026 and over 100 logical qubits in 2028. Infleqtion said its 99.73% two-qubit gate fidelity could improve scalability by reducing the number of physical qubits needed per logical qubit.

Beyond the U.K. announcement, the company recently highlighted integration of its Sqale QPU with Nvidia’s NVQLink technology and expanded partnerships tied to its Superstaq software platform, including work with Sandia, Lawrence Berkeley and Fermilab.

INFQ Shares Fall Wednesday Morning

INFQ Price Action: Infleqtion shares were down 4.73% at $10.27 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of Infeqtion