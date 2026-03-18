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March 18, 2026 10:01 AM 2 min read

One Stop Systems Climbs After Q4 EPS Beat

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Q4 Results: EPS Beat, Revenue Miss

One Stop Systems reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 4 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $11.98 million, missing the consensus the estimate of $15.85 million, and representing 70.2% year-over-year increase.

The revenue increase was primarily driven by higher demand across defense and commercial markets, including increased development and production of custom server products for a defense customer, higher data storage shipments to a defense prime, and contributions from medical device and autonomous maritime applications.

Operating expenses increased 21.8% year-over-year to $5.1 million, primarily due to higher personnel costs and increased research and development spending tied to new product development.

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $31.2 million and restricted cash of $2.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, with total working capital of $45.3 million. This compares to $10.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, including $2.8 million held for discontinued operations, and working capital of $24.0 million at the end of 2024.

"Our 2025 fourth quarter performance demonstrates the power of our operating model as we delivered strong profitability and record gross margins while demand accelerated across both defense and commercial markets," said CEO Mike Knowles.

Looking ahead, One Stop Systems sees fiscal year revenue of $38.65 million to $40.27 million, versus the consensus estimate of $36.22 million.

One Stop Systems Shares Trade Higher

OSS Price Action: At the time of publication, One Stop Systems stock is trading 5.80% higher at $11.31, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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