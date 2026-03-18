XOMA Royalty Jumps After Q4 Double Beat, Signals Pipeline Catalysts Ahead

XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

XOMA Royalty stock is trading at elevated levels today. What’s next for XOMA stock?

Q4 Earnings

XOMA reported earnings per share of 26 cents, beating the consensus estimate of a 15 cent-loss. In addition, it reported revenue of $13.75 million, beating the consensus estimate of $11.04 million.

The company repurchased and retired 648,048 shares for an aggregate of $16.0 million during 2025.

XOMA reported cash and cash equivalents of $133.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, including $50.8 million in restricted cash, compared to $106.4 million at the end of 2024.

"Looking ahead, with 14 programs in registrational studies, we anticipate a number of catalysts over the ensuing years, including several regulatory updates and late-stage clinical readouts in 2026," said CEO Owen Hughes.

XOMA Shares Edge Higher

XOMA Price Action: At the time of publication, Xoma shares are trading 5.70% higher at $28.54, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.