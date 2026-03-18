Nuburu Stock Jumps As GRAELION Prototype Enters Production

- Nuburu stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is BURU stock surging?
GRAELION Program Enters Production
The company said the first GRAELION tactical prototype has entered the production line, marking a transition from a structured agreement to an executing industrial program.
The milestone initiates contract-linked revenue activities tied to prototype manufacturing, qualification and initial deployment, with Phase 1 revenue expected in the range of €5 million to €10 million.
Nuburu said the industrial supply chain and manufacturing protocols have been validated, with the platform configured for Ukrainian military qualification and coordinated execution underway with in-country partner Beryl.
The company also noted visibility toward €80 million to €120 million in potential scaled program revenue as production ramps.
Nuburu participates in the program through a structured economic and governance framework, including pricing and margin participation, capital coordination and potential integration of higher-margin non-kinetic and software subsystems. The company also holds a 2.9% equity stake in Tekne.
Nuburu said the program reflects a broader transition from strategic framework development to execution of defense programs with real-world deployment and scalable revenue potential.
Nuburu Shares Climb Higher
BURU Price Action: At the time of publication, Nuburu shares are trading 17.74% higher at 20 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
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