Nuburu Stock Jumps As GRAELION Prototype Enters Production

Nuburu stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is BURU stock surging?

GRAELION Program Enters Production

The company said the first GRAELION tactical prototype has entered the production line, marking a transition from a structured agreement to an executing industrial program.

The milestone initiates contract-linked revenue activities tied to prototype manufacturing, qualification and initial deployment, with Phase 1 revenue expected in the range of €5 million to €10 million.

Nuburu said the industrial supply chain and manufacturing protocols have been validated, with the platform configured for Ukrainian military qualification and coordinated execution underway with in-country partner Beryl.

The company also noted visibility toward €80 million to €120 million in potential scaled program revenue as production ramps.

Nuburu participates in the program through a structured economic and governance framework, including pricing and margin participation, capital coordination and potential integration of higher-margin non-kinetic and software subsystems. The company also holds a 2.9% equity stake in Tekne.

Nuburu said the program reflects a broader transition from strategic framework development to execution of defense programs with real-world deployment and scalable revenue potential.

Nuburu Shares Climb Higher

BURU Price Action: At the time of publication, Nuburu shares are trading 17.74% higher at 20 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.