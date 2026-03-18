The proposal came from CyberLink International Technology Corp. and Perfect Chairwoman Alice H. Chang. It represents a 44.4% premium to the company's March 17, 2026 closing price.

The board plans to review the proposal and form a special committee to evaluate it. That process may include hiring independent advisers.

The company said it wants to pursue a successful transaction, but noted that no definitive agreement has been reached. The proposed deal would be funded through equity contributions from the consortium members and possibly some debt financing.

As of December 31, 2025, the company’s cash and cash equivalents remained stable at $126.0 million (or $172.4 million when including 6-month time deposits of $36.3 million and US Treasuries of $10.2 million.

Technical Analysis

PERF is trading 22% above its 20-day SMA and 2.8% above its 100-day SMA, showing improving short-to-intermediate trend strength even as it remains 7.1% below its 200-day SMA. Shares are down 26.23% over the past 12 months, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week low than its high.

The RSI is at 39.61, which sits in neutral territory but still reflects subdued momentum after the recent selloff. MACD is at -0.0425 versus a signal line of -0.0436, a bullish crossover that suggests downside pressure is easing even though the indicator remains below zero.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $2.00

: $2.00 Key Support: $1.50

Price Action

PERF Price Action: Perfect shares were up 24.44% at $1.68 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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