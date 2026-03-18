What's Going On With Intel Stock Wednesday?

New High-Performance Chips For Gamers

On Tuesday, Intel announced its Core Ultra 200HX Plus mobile processors. These chips target high-performance laptops for gamers and creators.

The lineup includes the Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus and Core Ultra 7 270HX Plus. These chips offer up to 8% faster gaming performance.

Nvidia Partnership Buzz Drives Momentum

Overcoming Legal and Political Hurdles

The surge comes despite a shareholder lawsuit filed by Richard Paisner. The suit challenges a 10% equity stake granted to the U.S. government in August.

The complaint alleges the deal was “unlawful.” It claims Intel leadership acted to avoid “extortionary threats.” At the center is the conversion of $11 billion in CHIPS Act grants into equity.

Capacity Constraints and Leadership Shifts

Intel CFO Dave Zinsner noted that server processor demand remains strong. Unit growth exceeded 20% last year. However, some factories are operating at or above full capacity.

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 1.00% at $44.50 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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