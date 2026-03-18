Clearpoint Neuro, Valneva, Rocket Lab And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 200 points on Wednesday.

ClearPoint Neuro reported quarterly losses of 23 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 20 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $10.400 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.050 million.

Clearpoint Neuro shares dipped 6.4% to $10.45 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock