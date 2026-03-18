Allfleet, launched in 2022, is on track to deploy more than 5,000 e-buses across Indian cities under long-term government contracts. The investment aims to accelerate clean public transport as India pushes toward decarbonization.

The deal is expected to close in mid-2026, pending regulatory approvals.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 2.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 16.0% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness. Shares have decreased 21.97% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, reflecting a challenging longer-term trend.

The RSI is at 39.23, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD shows a value of -5.7009, with the signal line at -6.1119, indicating bullish momentum as the MACD is above the signal line. The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum for the stock.

Key Resistance : $92.50

: $92.50 Key Support: $82.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

KKR is slated to provide its next financial update on April 30, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.37 (Up from $1.15)

: $1.37 (Up from $1.15) Revenue Estimate : $1.97 billion (Up from $1.77 billion)

: $1.97 billion (Up from $1.77 billion) Valuation: P/E of 38.0x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $149.06. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Lowers Target to $127.00) (Mar. 2)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $127.00) (Mar. 2) RBC Capital : Initiated with Outperform (Target $137.00) (Feb. 24)

: Initiated with Outperform (Target $137.00) (Feb. 24) UBS: Buy (Lowers Target to $125.00) (Feb. 20)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for KKR, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 67.81 — The stock is trading at a premium relative to its peers.

: 67.81 — The stock is trading at a premium relative to its peers. Momentum: 7.76 — Indicates weak performance relative to the market.

The Verdict: KKR’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with a strong value ranking but weak momentum, suggesting a potential for recovery if market conditions improve. Investors should watch for developments in the electric mobility sector and KKR’s strategic initiatives as indicators of future performance.

Top ETF Exposure

KKR Price Action: KKR shares were up 1.28% at $90.11 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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