Why Is Coupang Stock Gaining Wednesday?

Using its Coupang Intelligent Cloud (CIC) platform and Nvidia’s DGX SuperPOD, the company allows engineers to quickly develop and deploy AI models. These models optimize fulfillment centers and delivery routes, with GPU utilization rising from 65% to 95%.

“Coupang’s business is centered on fulfilling our ‘Rocket Delivery’ promise…,” said Ashish Suryavanshi, the company’s vice president of engineering, highlighting the role of AI in improving speed, selection and pricing.

Coupang is also a launch partner for Nvidia’s Dynamo software and continues to invest heavily in AI-driven logistics, serving customers across more than 190 countries.

Technical Analysis

Coupang is trading 13.5% above its 20-day SMA and 8.1% below its 100-day SMA, showing improving short-term momentum but a longer-term downtrend that still needs repair. Shares are down 9.01% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week low than their 52-week high.

The RSI is at 62.13, which sits in neutral territory but is leaning toward stronger momentum without being overbought. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.0658 versus a signal line at -0.1942, a bullish configuration that suggests the recent rebound still has traction.

The combination of RSI above 50 with a bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, with short-term strength running into longer-term trend resistance.

Key Resistance : $25.50

: $25.50 Key Support: $18.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 5, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 26 cents (Down from 6 cents YoY)

: Loss of 26 cents (Down from 6 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $8.73 Billion (Up from $7.91 Billion YoY)

: $8.73 Billion (Up from $7.91 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 189.1x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $26.90. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Raises Target to $24.00) (Mar. 2)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $24.00) (Mar. 2) Mizuho : Neutral (Lowers Target to $25.00) (Feb. 27)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $25.00) (Feb. 27) Barclays: Overweight (Lowers Target to $23.00) (Feb. 20)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Coupang, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Coupang’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-leaning profile weighed down by weak value and weak momentum factors. For longer-term bulls, the setup improves most if price can reclaim key long-term trend levels, while bears will watch for failed rallies below resistance.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because CPNG carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

CPNG Price Action: Coupang shares were up 4.18% at $21.67 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Mijansk786 via Shutterstock