Rocket Lab Stock Surges 10%, Then Drops On $1 Billion Offering

Rocket Lab stock is showing notable weakness. What’s weighing on RKLB shares?

Rocket Lab Files For Offering

After the market close on Tuesday, Rocket Lab announced it had entered into an equity distribution agreement under which the company may offer and sell up to $1 billion of common stock periodically.

Rocket Lab said it currently intends to use any net proceeds from the offering to fund future growth, including potential future acquisitions, as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Rocket Lab had approximately $828.66 million in total cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2025.

How To Buy RKLB Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share — or fractional share — of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For Rocket Lab, it is in the Industrials sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

RKLB Shares Slip After The Bell

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were down 5.31% in after-hours Tuesday, trading at $74.42 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro. The offering comes after Rocket Lab shares closed Tuesday up 10.21% at $78.59.

Image: courtesy of Rocket Lab.