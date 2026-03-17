The Trade Desk (TTD) Shares Sink As Publicis Drops Recommendation Following Audit

Trade Desk stock is among today’s weakest performers. Why is TTD stock dropping?

The Trade Desk Faces Allegations of Improper Fee Charges

According to Ad Age, the shift comes after a third-party audit conducted by FirmDecisions concluded The Trade Desk “failed” to meet the terms of its master service agreement.

The audit reportedly identified several financial and operational violations, including the improper application of fees and instances in which clients were automatically opted into paid features without their consent.

Ad Age also noted that Publicis claimed the platform failed to prove that media and data costs were provided without unauthorized mark-ups.

The Trade Desk Disputes Audit Results Citing Data Privacy

While The Trade Desk has disputed these findings, asserting it restricted certain data only to protect partner confidentiality, Publicis maintained that the proposed resolutions were unsatisfactory.

This development is a major blow to investor confidence because Publicis acts as a primary gatekeeper for billions of dollars in advertising spend.

A formal “non-recommendation” from such a titan threatens The Trade Desk’s core revenue stream and suggests potential deep-seated friction in its agency relationships.

TTD Shares Slide Tuesday Afternoon

TTD Price Action: Trade Desk shares closed down 7.42% at $25.07 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock