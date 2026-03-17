Longeveron Braces For Q4 Results Following Recent Funding Boost

Longeveron shares are powering higher. Why is LGVN stock up today?

Longeveron Q4 Earnings Preview

Tuesday’s move higher precedes an earnings print where analysts are looking for an EPS loss of 38 cents on estimated revenue of $106,200. This revenue target represents a sharp decline from the $603,000 reported in the year ago quarter.

Tuesday’s gain follows a massive rally last week triggered by a $30 million private placement deal announced on March 10.

Led by Coastlands Capital, the financing was structured in two tranches, with the initial $15 million intended to advance laromestrocel, the company's lead candidate for rare pediatric conditions. Crucially, this capital infusion extends Longeveron's cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2026.

This ensures the company is funded through the high-stakes Phase 2b ELPIS II trial data readout for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), expected in the third-quarter.

Zacks Small-Cap Research Maintains Bullish Valuation

Understanding LGVN's RSI Surge

The Longeveron RSI Heatmap Timeline shows that the stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recently spiked into the Overbought territory above 70 as of Tuesday’s session.

This current surge follows a year of high volatility where the RSI frequently fluctuated between “Oversold” levels below 30 and a mostly “Neutral” range.

LGVN Shares Surge Tuesday Afternoon

LGVN Price Action: Longeveron shares were up 9.01% at $0.97 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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