What's Going On With Lululemon Athletica Stock Tuesday?

The firm will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 today (Tuesday, March 17, 2026). The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

Chip Wilson, the founder and a significant shareholder of Lululemon, has publicly called for the company’s leadership to address critical questions about its future direction.

Wilson emphasized the need for accountability and oversight, particularly regarding the disconnect between the company’s creative vision and the board’s understanding of brand power, which he believes is essential for long-term shareholder value.

Founder’s Board Proxy Battle

The campaign focuses on renewing product excellence and recommitting to the brand’s original identity ahead of the appointment of a new CEO.

Technical Analysis

Currently, Lululemon is trading 7.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 12.1% below its 50-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short to medium term. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 50.55%, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week lows than its highs, reflecting significant downward pressure.

The RSI is at 33.20, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. Meanwhile, the MACD is at -6.2892, below its signal line at -4.7313, indicating bearish momentum in the stock’s price action.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is not in an oversold condition, the bearish MACD signals caution for potential buyers.

Key Resistance : $184.50

: $184.50 Key Support: $161.00

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $199.89. Recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : In-Line (Lowers Target to $175.00) (Mar. 16)

: In-Line (Lowers Target to $175.00) (Mar. 16) BTIG : Buy (Lowers Target to $250.00) (Mar. 12)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $250.00) (Mar. 12) Goldman Sachs: Neutral (Lowers Target to $184.00) (Mar. 11)

Top ETF Exposure

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG): 1.91% Weight

Significance: Because LULU carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

LULU Price Action: Lululemon Athletica shares were up 1.08% at $161.63 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $156.63, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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