Sony Stock Slides As Bernstein Downgrades To Market Perform

Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY) is trading lower on Tuesday after Bernstein cut its rating on the company and slashed its price target.

Sony Group stock is showing weakness. What’s driving SONY stock lower?

Rising Memory Costs Threaten PlayStation Margins

Bernstein said memory prices could jump more than sevenfold by year‑end due to restricted supply and AI‑driven demand. That's a problem for Sony's gaming division, where memory is a major component cost for the PlayStation 5.

Bernstein also flagged risks in Sony's semiconductor division, which relies heavily on smartphone image‑sensor sales. With global smartphone shipments expected to decline and memory prices rising, the firm warned Sony could lose share to competitors like Samsung.

The brokerage lowered both of its earnings forecasts below market expectations, trimming its fiscal 2027 and 2028 EPS estimates to 197 yen and 205 yen.

Sony Technical Analysis

Sony is trading 3.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 16.9% below its 100-day SMA, which keeps the intermediate trend pointed down even if the stock tries to stabilize. Shares are down 14.10% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 43.30, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward the "weak momentum" side of the range. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.3895 versus a signal line at -0.4225, a bullish configuration that suggests downside pressure is easing even though the trend is still negative.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $23.50

: $23.50 Key Support: $21.00

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $25.40. Recent analyst moves include:

Bernstein : Downgraded to Market Perform (Lowers Target to $22.00) (Mar. 17)

: Downgraded to Market Perform (Lowers Target to $22.00) (Mar. 17) Bernstein: Outperform (Lowers Target to $30.00) (Jan. 14)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Sony highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Sony’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a value-and-quality-heavy profile with weak momentum. That combination often favors patient, longer-term buyers watching for a trend reversal, while shorter-term traders may wait for a cleaner break back above resistance near $23.50.

SONY Price Action: Sony shares were down 2.96% at $21.01 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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