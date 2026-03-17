Why Is United Airlines Stock Gaining Tuesday?

UAL CEO, CFO Speak at JPM 2026

At the conference, CEO Scott Kirby and CFO Mike Leskinen are expected to discuss industry trends and United’s outlook. The presentation, scheduled for March 17, will be available via webcast.

With peers highlighting improving demand across both premium and core segments, United is likely to reflect similar momentum across corporate, leisure, and international travel.

Overall, the airline sector is showing resilience despite rising fuel costs, with United well-positioned to benefit from the demand-driven recovery across peers.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 9.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 12% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness.

Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 24.66% and are closer to their 52-week highs than their lows.

The RSI is at 36.48, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD shows a bearish trend with a value of -5.9482, below the signal line at -4.2906. This combination suggests mixed momentum for the stock, indicating that while it has recovered, it may still face challenges ahead.

Key Resistance : $110.00

: $110.00 Key Support: $84.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

United Airlines is slated to provide its next financial update on April 14, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.22 (Up from 91 cents)

: $1.22 (Up from 91 cents) Revenue Estimate : $14.14 Billion (Up from $13.21 Billion)

: $14.14 Billion (Up from $13.21 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 8.9x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $121.06. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $134.00) (Mar. 16)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $134.00) (Mar. 16) Wells Fargo : Overweight (Lowers Target to $130.00) (Mar. 16)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $130.00) (Mar. 16) Jefferies: Buy (Lowers Target to $125.00) (Mar. 12)

Benzinga Edge Scorecard

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for United Airlines, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 86.25 — Indicates strong value relative to peers.

: 86.25 — Indicates strong value relative to peers. Growth Rank : 93.95 — Reflects robust growth potential.

: 93.95 — Reflects robust growth potential. Momentum Rank: 44.2 — Suggests the stock is underperforming in terms of momentum.

The Verdict: United Airlines’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile, with strong value metrics but weaker momentum indicators suggesting potential volatility ahead.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because UAL carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

UAL Price Action: United Airlines Holdings shares were up 3.80% at $93.71 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Vytautas Kielaitis via Shutterstock