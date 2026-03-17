What's Going On With The Rise In Rocket Lab Stock?

Rocket Lab stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s behind RKLB gains?

Rocket Lab is riding the space sectors momentum today. The company may be benefiting from renewed investor interest in launch providers, satellite operators and space‑infrastructure plays.

That enthusiasm comes on the heels of a steady stream of operational updates from Rocket Lab, including progress on its launch schedule and continued work with key customers.

The Next Synspective Mission

Just yesterday, Rocket Lab released a post on X highlighting its ongoing partnership with Synspective, the Japanese Earth‑observation company. The launch provider noted that it has already completed seven missions for Synspective, with another 20 planned as the company builds out its Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite constellation.

Rocket Lab also confirmed that the next dedicated Electron mission for Synspective is set to lift off this week, keeping the constellation rollout on schedule.

Upcoming Launch Window Opens March 19

Synspective announced that its eighth StriX SAR satellite is scheduled to launch during a 14‑day window beginning March 19.

The mission will fly aboard Rocket Lab's Electron rocket from Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula — the same site that has supported all of Synspective's launches to date.

The Techincal Picture

RKLB is trading 7.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), but 1.5% below its 50-day SMA, showing improving short-term posture while the intermediate trend is still being repaired. Shares have gained 297.33% over the past 12 months, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week highs than lows within the $14.71 to $99.58 range.

The RSI is at 50.00, which sits in neutral territory and suggests momentum is no longer stretched after prior swings. Meanwhile, MACD is at -1.2761 versus a signal line at -1.4679, a bullish configuration that points to improving upside pressure even though the MACD remains below zero.

The combination of neutral RSI (around 50) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $78.00

: $78.00 Key Support: $64.00

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $66.77. Recent analyst moves include:

Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Maintains Target to $85.00) (Mar. 13)

: Overweight (Maintains Target to $85.00) (Mar. 13) Needham : Buy (Lowers Target to $95.00) (Feb. 27)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $95.00) (Feb. 27) Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Raises Target to $85.00) (Feb. 27)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Rocket Lab highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 97.9) — The stock is showing strong relative strength versus the broader market, consistent with its powerful longer-term uptrend.

The Verdict: Rocket Lab’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, with the scorecard heavily emphasizing trend strength right now. With other pillars not available in the dataset, the cleanest read is that traders are treating RKLB as a leadership name — making the $78.00 resistance area the key near-term "line in the sand."

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 6.70% at $76.09 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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