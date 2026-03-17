Why Are New Era Energy & Digital Shares Surging Tuesday?

New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NASDAQ:NUAI) shares are trading higher on Tuesday. The surge follows a series of strategic corporate updates and a key leadership addition.

• New Era Energy & Digital stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s fueling NUAI momentum?

Ted Warner Steps In As CFO

The primary catalyst for Tuesday’s price action is the appointment of Ted Warner as the company’s new chief financial officer, effective Monday. Warner joins the developer of next-generation digital infrastructure with nearly 20 years of experience. He most recently led the Energy, Power and Digital Infrastructure practice at Northland Capital Markets.

“Ted brings deep capital markets expertise and a strong track record structuring financing solutions for large-scale infrastructure development,” said E. Will Gray II, CEO of New Era.

Strategic Focus On Texas Data Centers

New Era is currently developing Texas Critical Data Centers LLC. This 438-acre campus in Ector County, Texas, focuses on AI and high-performance computing. Gray noted that Warner's experience advising on HPC and data center financing is “highly relevant” to the company's strategy.

The company pivoted in late 2025 from legacy natural gas operations to AI-focused infrastructure. The TCDC site is master-planned to scale to over 1 gigawatt of capacity over time.

Incentive Awards And Performance Targets

The board approved equity grants for Warner to align his interests with stockholders. These include 610,673 restricted stock units (RSUs) and 1,221,346 performance-vesting units (PSUs).

Specific vesting milestones include:

Entering a binding agreement with a hyperscaler for at least 200 megawatts.

Achieving a financial closing for the Ector County site.

Reaching a volume-weighted average stock price of at least $15 over 90 days.

Completing a material credit facility by June 30.

Broader Market Context

The jump in New Energy shares comes as the broader markets show modest gains. The S&P 500 is up 0.28%, while the Nasdaq Composite has gained 0.45%. This follows Monday's momentum, when shares rose ahead of an after-hours business update.

NUAI Price Action: New Era Energy & Digital shares were up 10.79% at $6.16 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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