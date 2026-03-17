Oklo Stock Jumps Ahead Of Earnings: What Investors Need To Know

Oklo stock is building positive momentum. What’s pushing OKLO stock higher?

Pre-Revenue Oklo Faces Key Test as Earnings Approach

For a company that remains pre-revenue, the latest results may matter less for current sales and more for what management says about execution, funding needs and the path toward commercialization.

Analysts expect Oklo to post a quarterly loss of 17 cents per share, compared with a loss of 9 cents in the year-ago period, while investors will also be watching for any update on when the company expects to begin generating revenue.

Oklo Advances Aurora Powerhouse Project With DOE Deal

The company also said it signed a Department of Energy agreement tied to the design, construction and operation of its Aurora Powerhouse project at Idaho National Laboratory under the DOE's Reactor Pilot Program.

Investors Seek Clarity After Recent Earnings Misses

With Oklo having missed analyst earnings estimates in two straight quarters and four of the past five, investors will likely focus on management commentary for signs that recent regulatory and project advances can translate into a clearer timeline for future growth.

Oklo RSI Signals Neutral Momentum Ahead of Earnings

Oklo's RSI has fluctuated mostly within the neutral range over the past year, with occasional spikes into overbought territory above 70.

Recently, the indicator has settled in the mid-range, suggesting more balanced momentum without extreme buying or selling pressure.

Oklo Stock Sees Strong Buy Ratings From Analysts

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $110.88. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Lowers Target to $82.00) (Feb. 24)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $82.00) (Feb. 24) Texas Capital Securities : Initiated with Buy (Target $138.00) (Jan. 28)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $138.00) (Jan. 28) B of A Securities: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $127.00) (Jan. 21)

Oklo Shares Rise Ahead Of Earnings

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were up 1.99% at $60.88 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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