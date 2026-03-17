Why Is Lennar Corporation Stock Trading Higher Today?

Lennar stock is showing downward pressure. What’s the outlook for LEN shares?

Analyst Adjust Ratings After Earnings Miss Last Week

Lennar’s quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share missed the analyst consensus estimate of $0.96 by 8.24 percent. The company reported quarterly sales of $6.619 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.883 billion by 3.83 percent.

Earnings Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 15, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.38 (Down from $1.90 YoY)

: $1.38 (Down from $1.90 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $8.10 Billion (Down from $8.38 Billion YoY)

: $8.10 Billion (Down from $8.38 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 13.8x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)

Shares Slightly Up In Regular Trading

LEN Stock Price Activity: Lennar shares were up 0.90% at $96.81 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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