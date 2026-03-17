Why Is Lennar Corporation Stock Trading Higher Today?

- Lennar stock is showing downward pressure. What’s the outlook for LEN shares?
Analyst Adjust Ratings After Earnings Miss Last Week
Lennar’s quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share missed the analyst consensus estimate of $0.96 by 8.24 percent. The company reported quarterly sales of $6.619 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.883 billion by 3.83 percent.
Earnings Outlook
Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 15, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.
- EPS Estimate: $1.38 (Down from $1.90 YoY)
- Revenue Estimate: $8.10 Billion (Down from $8.38 Billion YoY)
- Valuation: P/E of 13.8x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)
Shares Slightly Up In Regular Trading
LEN Stock Price Activity: Lennar shares were up 0.90% at $96.81 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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