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March 17, 2026 1:02 PM 1 min read

Why Is Lennar Corporation Stock Trading Higher Today?

Analyst Adjust Ratings After Earnings Miss Last Week

Lennar’s quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share missed the analyst consensus estimate of $0.96 by 8.24 percent. The company reported quarterly sales of $6.619 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.883 billion by 3.83 percent.

Earnings Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 15, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: $1.38 (Down from $1.90 YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $8.10 Billion (Down from $8.38 Billion YoY)
  • Valuation: P/E of 13.8x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)

Shares Slightly Up In Regular Trading

LEN Stock Price Activity: Lennar shares were up 0.90% at $96.81 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

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