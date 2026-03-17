Apple Stock Is Climbing: What's Happening Today?

Apple stock is showing positive momentum. What should traders watch with AAPL?

Cook Reassures Investors He's Staying Put

When asked about reports suggesting he was planning to step aside, Cook was direct: "No, I didn't say that. I haven't said that. I love what I do deeply… I can't imagine life without Apple," CNBC reported.

Cook's remarks follow a rocky period for Apple's executive ranks. In December, the company lost several high‑profile leaders — including its AI chief, top lawyer and a key design executive — while reports suggested chip chief Johny Srouji was considering an exit as well.

A Crucial Year For Apple's AI Roadmap

Cook's reassurance comes as Apple enters a pivotal year. The company is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone and new AI‑driven hardware, while also working to deliver the Siri overhaul it failed to ship in 2025.

Apple has leaned on Google's Gemini to power some AI features — a move critics say deepens Apple's dependence on a direct competitor and raises questions about its long‑term AI strategy.

A potential CEO transition in the middle of key events may have added more instability at an already sensitive time.

Apple Technical Analysis

Apple is trading 3.0% below its 20-day SMA and 4.8% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that points to short-term weakness even as the longer trend holds with price 3.6% above the 200-day SMA. Shares are up 19.02% over the past 12 months and are sitting closer to the 52-week high ($288.62) than the 52-week low ($169.21).

RSI is at 38.17, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward "cooling" momentum after the prior selloff. MACD is at -2.9805 versus a signal line of -1.5310, keeping bearish pressure in place as the histogram remains negative at -1.4495.

With RSI below 50 and MACD bearish, the combined signal suggests mixed momentum, with downside pressure still outweighing upside follow-through for now.

Key Resistance : $276.50

: $276.50 Key Support: $243.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $304.58. Recent analyst moves include:

Wedbush : Outperform (Maintains Target to $350.00) (Mar. 5)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $350.00) (Mar. 5) Rosenblatt : Neutral (Raises Target to $268.00) (Mar. 5)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $268.00) (Mar. 5) Barclays: Underweight (Raises Target to $248.00) (Mar. 3)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Apple highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Apple’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-led profile with decent momentum, but a clear valuation headwind. For longer-term bulls, the setup often works best when price action improves enough to justify the premium — especially if the stock can reclaim key moving averages and hold above the $243.50 support zone.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were up 0.60% at $254.34 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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