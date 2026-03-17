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March 17, 2026 12:48 PM 2 min read

Dragonfly Energy Stock Slides 20% After Q4 Earnings Miss, Weak Outlook

Dragonfly Energy Issues Weak Q1 Sales Guidance

Dragonfly posted a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS loss of $4.57, missing analyst estimates of a loss of 60 cents, although revenue of $13.06 million slightly topped consensus expectations of $12.94 million.

The company said it expects first-quarter 2026 sales of about $9.5 million, well below the analyst estimate of $15.03 million. The company also forecast an adjusted EBITDA loss of roughly $4.6 million for the quarter.

Weak RV Market And Slow Trucking Ramp Weigh On Q1 Outlook

For the fourth-quarter, direct-to-consumer sales fell 18% to $4.7 million, reflecting weaker macro conditions and reduced focus on that channel. Gross margin narrowed to 18.2% from 20.8%, while adjusted EBITDA came in at negative $3.8 million.

Management said first-quarter results are expected to reflect softer-than-anticipated RV market conditions, especially in January, and a slower-than-expected ramp in trucking.

Dragonfly also announced cost-cutting measures expected to generate about $8.9 million in annualized savings as it works toward profitability.

Dragonfly Energy RSI Remains Largely Neutral Over Past Year

Dragonfly Energy's RSI has mostly fluctuated within the neutral range (30–70) over the past year, with brief spikes into overbought territory above 70 and occasional dips near oversold levels around 30.

Recently, the RSI appears to be trending in the mid-range, amid Tuesday’s sharp drop.

DFLI Shares Fall Sharply Tuesday

DFLI Price Action: Dragonfly Energy Hldgs shares were down 18.49% at $2.38 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $1.50, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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