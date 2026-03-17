Vail Resorts CEO Buys Nearly $5 Million In Stock: Has The Multiyear Slide Found A Bottom?

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NADSAQ: MTN) are trading higher Tuesday amid insider buying, most notably from the company’s chair and CEO.

Vail Resorts stock is among today’s top performers. Why is MTN stock surging?

Executives Purchase Almost $5 Million Worth Of Stock

According to SEC filings, Vail Resorts CEO Robert Katz purchased 37,500 shares at an average price of $131.81, representing nearly $5 million in stock. The shares were purchased on Monday in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $131.37 to $131.88.

The company’s CFO Angela Korch also purchased 190 shares at an average price of $131.85 on Monday, helping boost investor confidence.

The purchases come with shares in a multiyear downtrend. The stock has fallen approximately 13% over the past year and has lost more than 54% of its value over the past five years, according to Benzinga Pro.

MTN Shares Trade Above Key Averages

MTN is trading 1.9% above its 20-day SMA and 0.8% below its 100-day SMA, showing improving short-term traction but still some overhead pressure from the intermediate trend. Shares are down 13.44% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 43.85, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the bounce isn't yet stretched. Meanwhile, MACD is at -1.2230 versus a signal line at -0.6017 (histogram -0.6213), keeping bearish momentum pressure in place despite the day's strength.

The combination of neutral RSI (43.85) and bearish MACD (-1.2230 below -0.6017) suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $145.50

: $145.50 Key Support: $129.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $167.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $147.00) (Mar. 12)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $147.00) (Mar. 12) Wells Fargo : Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $135.00) (Mar. 11)

: Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $135.00) (Mar. 11) JP Morgan: Neutral (Lowers Target to $156.00) (Mar. 10)

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Vail Resorts, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Vail Resorts’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a neutral-to-weak profile, led by soft momentum while quality and value sit in the middle range. For longer-term bulls, the cleaner setup is a sustained break above $145.50 that flips momentum, while a drop toward $129.50 would put the February low area back in play.

MTN Stock Price Activity: Vail Resorts shares were up 6.52% at $141.07 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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