Vail Resorts CEO Buys Nearly $5 Million In Stock: Has The Multiyear Slide Found A Bottom?

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NADSAQ: MTN) are trading higher Tuesday amid insider buying, most notably from the company’s chair and CEO.
- Vail Resorts stock is among today’s top performers. Why is MTN stock surging?
Executives Purchase Almost $5 Million Worth Of Stock
According to SEC filings, Vail Resorts CEO Robert Katz purchased 37,500 shares at an average price of $131.81, representing nearly $5 million in stock. The shares were purchased on Monday in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $131.37 to $131.88.
The company’s CFO Angela Korch also purchased 190 shares at an average price of $131.85 on Monday, helping boost investor confidence.
The purchases come with shares in a multiyear downtrend. The stock has fallen approximately 13% over the past year and has lost more than 54% of its value over the past five years, according to Benzinga Pro.
MTN Shares Trade Above Key Averages
MTN is trading 1.9% above its 20-day SMA and 0.8% below its 100-day SMA, showing improving short-term traction but still some overhead pressure from the intermediate trend. Shares are down 13.44% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.
The RSI is at 43.85, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the bounce isn't yet stretched. Meanwhile, MACD is at -1.2230 versus a signal line at -0.6017 (histogram -0.6213), keeping bearish momentum pressure in place despite the day's strength.
The combination of neutral RSI (43.85) and bearish MACD (-1.2230 below -0.6017) suggests mixed momentum.
- Key Resistance: $145.50
- Key Support: $129.50
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $167.00. Recent analyst moves include:
- Morgan Stanley: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $147.00) (Mar. 12)
- Wells Fargo: Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $135.00) (Mar. 11)
- JP Morgan: Neutral (Lowers Target to $156.00) (Mar. 10)
Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Vail Resorts, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:
The Verdict: Vail Resorts’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a neutral-to-weak profile, led by soft momentum while quality and value sit in the middle range. For longer-term bulls, the cleaner setup is a sustained break above $145.50 that flips momentum, while a drop toward $129.50 would put the February low area back in play.
MTN Stock Price Activity: Vail Resorts shares were up 6.52% at $141.07 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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