What's Going On With Nokia Stock Tuesday?

Futures signaled a constructive backdrop, with Nasdaq Composite futures up 0.16% and S&P 500 futures gaining 0.22%, suggesting Nokia’s pullback is driven by stock-specific positioning rather than a broader risk-off shift.

Nvidia Deal And OOBM Portfolio Expansion

Nokia also launched its Aurelis for Data Centers solution, expanding its out-of-band management (OOBM) portfolio for AI and cloud infrastructure.

The PON-based system cuts active switches by 90%, reduces power use by 50% or more, and simplifies operations, helping data centers lower costs and improve efficiency.

AI-Era Bandwidth Demand

On Monday, Nokia disclosed a suite of application-optimized optical networking innovations. This is designed to boost network efficiency while reducing the total cost of ownership by up to 70%.

The company expects the coherent optical family to begin sampling in mid-2027. It expects general availability in the second half of 2027.

Nokia says the design delivers a 40-fold increase in in-line amplifier density versus today’s solutions, supporting 160 fiber pairs in a single rack.

The company expects the new multi-rail optical line system to be available in the second half of 2026.

Technical Analysis

Nokia is trading 8.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 24.4% above its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate uptrend intact even with the premarket dip. Shares are up 60.48% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

Momentum is stretched: RSI is at 70.62, which is overbought and often lines up with slower upside or brief pullbacks. Meanwhile, MACD is still bullish with the MACD line at 0.3208 above the signal line at 0.2875, and the positive histogram at 0.0334 suggests upside momentum hasn’t fully rolled over.

The combination of overbought RSI (above 70) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $8.50

: $8.50 Key Support: $7.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 23, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 6 cents (Up from 3 cents YoY)

: 6 cents (Up from 3 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $5.43 Billion (Up from $4.62 Billion YoY)

: $5.43 Billion (Up from $4.62 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 68.6x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $6.43. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Initiated with Overweight (Target $8.00) (Feb. 9)

: Initiated with Overweight (Target $8.00) (Feb. 9) JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $8.00) (Dec. 1, 2025)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $8.00) (Dec. 1, 2025) Jefferies: Upgraded to Buy (Oct. 28, 2025)

NOK Price Action: Nokia shares were down 0.23% at $8.63 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $8.82, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock