Why Opendoor Stock Is Rising As Trump Targets Mortgage Deregulation

Opendoor Technologies shares are powering higher. What’s driving OPEN stock higher?

Trump Executive Order Targets Mortgage Market Deregulation

A new Trump administration executive order aims to deregulate parts of the U.S. mortgage market, with the White House saying the move could lower borrowing costs, expand credit availability and modernize the homebuying process.

The order directs regulators to ease certain rules for smaller banks, revise Ability-to-Repay and Qualified Mortgage standards, reduce Home Mortgage Disclosure Act reporting burdens and encourage digital tools such as e-signatures, e-notes, remote notarization, AI and desktop appraisals.

The Trump administration also said its actions helped push mortgage rates to their lowest level in five years and could reduce the cost of a new mortgage by about $5,000.

Why Mortgage Deregulation Is A Tailwind For Opendoor Stock

At the same time, digital mortgage reforms and faster appraisal and closing processes align with Opendoor's technology-driven model, which is built around making home sales more seamless and efficient.

In that sense, any policy shift that helps reduce friction in housing transactions could improve market liquidity, support resale activity and create a healthier operating backdrop for Opendoor.

Opendoor RSI Signals Neutral Momentum

Opendoor's RSI has mostly stayed in the neutral range (30–70) over the past year, with occasional spikes into overbought territory above 70 and brief dips near oversold levels around 30.

Recently, the RSI is trending in the mid-range, suggesting balanced momentum with no strong overbought or oversold signal.

OPEN Shares Jump Tuesday Morning

OPEN Price Action: Opendoor Technologies shares were up 5.79% at $5.48 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock