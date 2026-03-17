Why Are Lyft Shares Rising Today?

Lyft stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why is LYFT stock up today?

Machine Learning Partnership Announced At GTC

At the NVIDIA GTC AI Conference on Monday, Lyft announced it will use Nvidia AI to enhance the company’s machine learning systems across its global operations.

The partnership spans AI-driven mobility services including enterprise AI infrastructure, next-generation mapping systems and future Level 4 autonomous fleet architectures powered by Nvidia DRIVE Hyperion.

The partnership aims to accelerate computing and build the foundation for Lyft’s fleet of self-driving vehicles. The collaboration will give Lyft access to Nvidia’s complete AI ecosystem, from Nvidia AI enterprise suite to world models for physical AI.

Uber also announced a similar partnership with Nvidia this week, sparking investor interest in rideshare companies amid continued expansion of self-driving capabilities.

LYFT Shares Trade Higher Tuesday

LYFT Stock Price Activity: Lyft shares were up 3.10% at $13.98 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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