BlackSky Shares Rise After Seven-Figure Contract Extension

- BlackSky Technology stock is surging to new heights today. What’s behind BKSY gains?
Assured Contract Expands Into Annual Subscription
BlackSky signed a seven-figure assured extension contract with an international customer to provide continued access to the company’s dual-generation, tip-and-cue architecture.
The agreement follows strong performance during early access programs for the company's Gen-3 capabilities and reflects a transition to a larger annual subscription.
"Annual, recurring commitments for Assured represent a positive, natural evolution as early access programs pivot into long-term customer relationships across our expanding international portfolio," said CEO Brian O'Toole.
BlackSky Shares Edge Higher
BlackSky is trading 16.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 23.6% above its 100-day SMA, keeping the longer-term uptrend intact even as the stock works through shorter-term chop. Shares are up 177.13% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.
RSI is at 56.15, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the stock has room to move without being stretched. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.4789 versus a 0.1996 signal line, a bullish configuration that points to improving upside momentum.
The combination of RSI above 50 with a bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, with trend strength improving but not yet in "overheated" territory.
- Key Resistance: $26.00
- Key Support: $24.00
BKSY Price Action: At the time of writing, BlackSky shares are trading 7.96% higher at $25.90, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
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