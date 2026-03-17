BlackSky Shares Rise After Seven-Figure Contract Extension

BlackSky Technology stock is surging to new heights today. What’s behind BKSY gains?

Assured Contract Expands Into Annual Subscription

BlackSky signed a seven-figure assured extension contract with an international customer to provide continued access to the company’s dual-generation, tip-and-cue architecture.

The agreement follows strong performance during early access programs for the company's Gen-3 capabilities and reflects a transition to a larger annual subscription.

"Annual, recurring commitments for Assured represent a positive, natural evolution as early access programs pivot into long-term customer relationships across our expanding international portfolio," said CEO Brian O'Toole.

BlackSky Shares Edge Higher

BlackSky is trading 16.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 23.6% above its 100-day SMA, keeping the longer-term uptrend intact even as the stock works through shorter-term chop. Shares are up 177.13% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

RSI is at 56.15, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the stock has room to move without being stretched. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.4789 versus a 0.1996 signal line, a bullish configuration that points to improving upside momentum.

The combination of RSI above 50 with a bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, with trend strength improving but not yet in "overheated" territory.

Key Resistance : $26.00

: $26.00 Key Support: $24.00

BKSY Price Action: At the time of writing, BlackSky shares are trading 7.96% higher at $25.90, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.