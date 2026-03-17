Microvast Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings Miss

Microvast Holdings stock is taking a hit today. Why is MVST stock falling?

Microvast Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

Microvast posted an adjusted fourth-quarter loss of 11 cents per share, missing the analyst consensus estimate for earnings of 2 cents. Revenue came in at $96.4 million, also below expectations of $133.8 million and down about 15% from $113.4 million a year earlier.

The company said fourth-quarter revenue was hurt by regulatory shifts in South Korea and delays in customer platform ramp-ups in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Gross margin fell sharply to 1.0% from 36.6% in the prior-year period, largely due to inventory impairment charges tied to specialized energy storage system components.

Microvast Ends 2025 With $169M Cash, Signals Growth Outlook for 2026

On a GAAP basis, Microvast reported fourth-quarter net income of $16.5 million, or 5 cents per share, but its non-GAAP adjusted net loss widened to $34.5 million, or 11 cents per share, versus an adjusted loss of 1 cent per share a year earlier.

For the full year, Microvast reported record revenue of $427.5 million, up 12.6% year over year, while net loss narrowed to $29.2 million from $195.5 million.

The company ended 2025 with $169.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and said it expects continued revenue growth in 2026 despite tariff, regulatory and geopolitical uncertainty.

RSI Data Suggests MVST Stock Approaching Oversold Conditions

Microvast's RSI has mostly fluctuated within the neutral range (30–70) over the past year, with brief spikes into overbought territory above 70 and occasional dips near oversold levels around 30.

Recently, the RSI has hovered in the low-to-mid 30s, suggesting weakening momentum and oversold levels.

MVST Shares Slide Tuesday Morning

MVST Price Action: Microvast Holdings shares were down 22.51% at $1.80 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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