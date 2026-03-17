What's Going On With Ondas Stock Tuesday?

Ondas stock is holding steady today. What’s ahead for ONDS stock?

Cash and Stock Acquisition To Expand Ondas’s Engineering Capabilities

Ondas acquired heavy engineering equipment company INDO Earth Moving Ltd. for $5.66 million in cash and 5.49 million shares. With a military vehicle tender worth $140 million under its belt, Indo is expected to bring significant revenue to Ondas starting the second quarter of 2026. The company will provide additional information about guidance in at the end of the month during its fourth quarter earnings call.

“By combining INDO’s engineering equipment expertise with Ondas’ capabilities in robotics, autonomous systems, and mission technologies, we believe we can deliver advanced engineering platforms designed for the evolving needs of modern defense forces,” said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. “We see immediate revenue production as well as operating leverage with OAS’ Roboteam and Apeiro ground systems.”

So far, the $140 million contract includes the delivery of dozens of military heavy engineering platforms over a two-year period and the establishment of sustainment infrastructure designed to support ongoing operational deployment for at least the next four years.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Ondas Inc. Common Stock is set to report earnings on March 25, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 4 cents (Up from Loss of 15 cents YoY)

: Loss of 4 cents (Up from Loss of 15 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $27.86 million (Up from $4.13 million YoY)

: $27.86 million (Up from $4.13 million YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $13.06 (high: $25.00, low: $2.00) across 23 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Lake Street: Buy (Raises Target to $19.00) (Jan. 20)

Needham: Buy (Maintains Target to $17.00) (Mar. 10)

Stifel: Buy (Raises Target to $18.00) (Jan. 21)

Shares Slightly Up In Regular Trading

ONDS Stock Price Activity: Ondas shares were up 1.14% at $10.65 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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