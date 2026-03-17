Why Is bioAffinity Technologies Stock Surging Tuesday?

bioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) shares are trading higher on Tuesday morning.

The move follows the release of a new clinical case study. The study highlights the benefits of adding CyPath Lung to the diagnostic pathway.

Clinical Case Study Success

The company released data regarding a 71-year-old former smoker with multiple pulmonary nodules. Traditionally, such cases lead to invasive biopsies. However, the CyPath Lung test returned a result of "Unlikely Malignancy."

A follow-up scan in October confirmed the nodules were benign.

Enhancing Diagnostic Clarity

"Multiple small nodules in a high-risk patient pose a diagnostic challenge," said Daya Nadarajah, MD, the patient's pulmonologist.

He noted the negative result provided comfort in waiting for a follow-up scan.

Gordon Downie, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, stated the test reduces patient anxiety and lowers healthcare costs. It helps avoid "expensive, invasive and often risky procedures when they are not necessary," according to Downie.

Strategic Shift and Revenue Growth

The surge follows a period of high volatility for the biotech firm. While the stock cooled on Monday, it saw a massive 120% rally last Friday. That gain was driven by strong growth in its flagship diagnostic tool.

In 2025, CyPath Lung revenue rose 87% year-over-year. The number of tests performed jumped 99%. Management is currently moving away from lower-margin lab services to focus on this high-growth flagship product.

Looking Toward Q4 Earnings

Traders are now shifting focus to the upcoming fourth-quarter earnings report on March 30. Analysts expect a loss per share of $2.70 on revenue of $1.41 million.

The company ended 2025 with $6.5 million in cash. This followed approximately $16.9 million in financings.

BIAF Price Action: bioAffinity Technologies shares were up 41.37% at $2.70 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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