AEye Stock Surges After Q4 Beat, NVIDIA AI Lab Announcement

AEye stock is trading at elevated levels. What’s next for LIDR stock?

Results Top Estimates As Cash Position Supports Long-Term Runway

AEye reported a loss of 15 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 18 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $97,000, beating the consensus estimate of $80,000.

The company ended 2025 with $86.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, providing operational runway into 2028.

"We ended 2025 with consistent momentum in our technology development, strong partnerships, and a commercial pipeline that is converting at an accelerated pace," said CEO Matt Fisch.

Joins NVIDIA AI Safety Inspection Lab

AEye announced it is joining the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab, an accredited program focused on safety, cybersecurity and AI system validation.

The company said participation in the program will support validation of interoperability, safety processes and system-level integration with NVIDIA DRIVE platforms.

LIDR Price Action: At the time of publication, AEye shares are trading 34.19% higher at $2.09, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Courtesy of AEye