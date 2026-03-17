Jet AI Fires Up $5M Buyback in Data Center Push — Stock Soars

The move comes as the tiny company, with a market capitalization of roughly $11 million, tries to reinvent itself from a personal jet services operator into a high-risk, high-upside AI data center story.

JTAI stock is soaring. See the chart and price action here.

For speculative traders, the combination of a micro float, buyback headline and buzzy AI narrative proved combustible, fueling a sharp rally as day traders and momentum accounts piled in.

The $5 Million Buyback

The buyback authorization gives Jet.AI's board flexibility to repurchase a significant chunk of the company's outstanding equity relative to its size, a rare posture for a name this small that is also in the midst of a capital-intensive strategic shift.

Management is signaling that it sees the stock as deeply undervalued, even as the company prepares to pour resources into infrastructure projects that typically demand steady funding and long lead times.

In a market where many microcaps resort to serial equity raises, a repurchase program stands out as an aggressive confidence signal.

The Data Center Pivot

Underneath the trading fireworks is a major repositioning of the business model. Jet.AI built its identity around private-jet services and related software, catering to high-end travelers and charter operators.

Now it is steering away from that legacy, aiming to develop AI-focused data center capacity that can host power-hungry compute for training and inference workloads.

The transition shifts the company from asset-light aviation services to a capex-heavy infrastructure lane dominated by deep-pocketed players, heightening both execution risk and potential payoff if management can secure power, partners and customers.

The Takeaway

The setup for Jet.AI is starkly binary.

On one side is a buyback large enough, in theory, to retire a meaningful slice of the float, and a management team publicly backing its stock.

On the other is a speculative pivot into AI data centers that will likely require additional capital and flawless execution from a micro-cap balance sheet.

The latest spike in Jet.AI stock shows there is no shortage of traders willing to bet that this tiny jet-turned-data-center name can ride the AI wave—at least for now.

JTAI Stock Price: Jet.AI shares were up 11.8% at 11 cents on heavy volume Tuesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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