This move aims to sharpen the company’s focus on its core retail and restaurant operations. It also positions the Japan business for long-term success within a broader global organization.

VYX Sells Japan Bank Tech Unit

NCR Voyix has agreed to sell its bank technology solutions business to NTT DATA. The business is operated by NCR Commerce Japan Ltd. The company expects to close the deal by the end of 2026 and focus on its AI cloud platform.

The company intends the sale to support continuity for existing clients. It also aims to create new opportunities for the business and its employees.

“This transaction allows NCR Voyix to sharpen our focus on our core retail and restaurant businesses while ensuring the Japan bank technology business is positioned for long‑term success,” stated Darren Wilson, Executive Vice President and President, Retail and Payments, NCR Voyix.

VYX Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 14.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 30.7% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend. Shares have decreased 32.78% over the past 12 months and are closer to their 52-week lows than to their highs.

The RSI stands at 33.71, indicating neutral conditions. Meanwhile, the MACD is below its signal line, signaling bearish pressure on the stock.

A neutral RSI and bearish MACD indicate mixed momentum, suggesting traders should remain cautious in current market conditions

Key Resistance : $7.50

: $7.50 Key Support: $6.50

VYX Next Earnings

NCR Voyix will likely report its next financial results on May 7, 2026.

EPS Estimate : 16 cents (Up from 9 cents)

: 16 cents (Up from 9 cents) Revenue Estimate : $608.60 million (Down from $617.00 million)

: $608.60 million (Down from $617.00 million) Valuation: P/E of 49.2x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $14.79. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Buy (Lowers Target to $14.00) (Mar. 5)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $14.00) (Mar. 5) Needham : Buy (Lowers Target to $12.00) (Feb. 26)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $12.00) (Feb. 26) Goldman Sachs: Neutral (Lowers Target to $11.50) (Jan. 13)

VYX Price Action: NCR Voyix shares were trading up 2.47% at $7.055 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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