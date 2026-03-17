Oklo Shares Are Soaring Today — What's Driving The Rally?

Oklo stock is among today’s top performers. What’s fueling OKLO momentum?

NRC License, DOE Agreement Mark Key Milestones

The NRC issued a materials license to Oklo's wholly owned subsidiary, Atomic Alchemy, allowing it to handle, process and distribute isotopes. The license enables the company to begin initial commercial sales from its Idaho Radiochemistry Laboratory and supports domestic capabilities for isotope materials used in medicine, research, advanced manufacturing and national security.

Separately, Oklo announced it signed a U.S. Department of Energy Other Transaction Agreement to support the design, construction and operation of its Aurora powerhouse at Idaho National Laboratory under the DOE's Reactor Pilot Program. The DOE Idaho Operations Office also approved the Nuclear Safety Design Agreement for the project, and Oklo has requested a review of its Preliminary Documented Safety Analysis.

Oklo Shares Rise

OKLO Price Action: At the time of publication, Oklo shares are trading 8.90% higher at $65.00, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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