What's Going On With Nebius Stock Tuesday?

Early users, including RoboForce and Voxel51, report faster development cycles, with Nebius saying the platform addresses key challenges in infrastructure, tooling, and real-world data availability.

Seeks To Raise $3.75 Billion In Debt Funding

Separately, Nebius seeks to offer around $3.75 billion convertible senior notes, including $2.0 billion convertible notes due 2031 and $1.75 billion convertible notes due 2033.

Nebius expects to grant the initial purchaser up to an additional $300 million in 2031 notes and up to an additional $262.5 million in 2033 notes.

The company will use the net proceeds to finance the continuing growth of its business.

Meta Deal Underscores AI Infrastructure Push For Nebius

The agreement could reach a total contract value of up to $27 billion, significantly expanding the companies’ collaboration in AI cloud computing.

The Investment Case

Nebius has a market cap of around $32 billion and about $46 billion in contracted deals. The company is increasingly seen as a scaled AI infrastructure player.

Analysts at DA Davidson and BWS Financial have raised their price forecasts to $200 and assigned Buy ratings.

However, execution remains a key risk following a recent revenue miss, making the company’s ability to deliver on these large contracts a key focus for investors.

Technical Analysis

The stock is trading 27.4% above its 20-day SMA and 32.1% above its 100-day SMA, signaling strong momentum.

Over the past 12 months, shares have surged 359% and remain near their 52-week highs.

The RSI is at 68.67, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is not currently overbought. Meanwhile, MACD is at 4.9993, above its signal line at 2.0219, indicating bullish momentum.

The combination of a neutral RSI and a bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is performing well, caution may be warranted as it approaches overbought territory.

Key Resistance: $135.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Nebius is slated to provide its next financial update on May 19, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 75 cents (Down from Loss of 39 cents)

: Loss of 75 cents (Down from Loss of 39 cents) Revenue Estimate : $367.46 million (Up from $55.30 million)

: $367.46 million (Up from $55.30 million) Valuation: P/E of 1132.9x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $166.00. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 16)

: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 16) BWS Financial : Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 16)

: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 16) Citigroup: Initiated with Buy (Target $169.00) (Mar. 16)

NBIS Stock Price Activity: Nebius Group shares were down 6.01% at $122.05 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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