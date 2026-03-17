Coda Stock Gains On Q1 Earnings: Double Beat, Cash Strengthens

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

Coda shares are trending higher. What’s driving CODA shares up?

EPS And Revenue Beats Expectations

The company reported earnings per share of 8 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 6 cents. In addition, Coda reported revenue of $6.71 million, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 million.

Marine Technology revenue rose 47.4% to $3.4 million, driven by stronger Echoscope sales and increased demand in Asia. Defense Engineering Services revenue increased 9.2% to $1.8 million, while Acoustics Sensors and Material revenue climbed 20.7% to $1.6 million.

Annmarie Gayle, CODA’s Chairman and CEO, said, “Despite the uncertain global policy environment, I am pleased with our overall financial results in our FQ2026 and the diversification of our revenue structure.”

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $30.4 million at the end of the quarter, up from $28.7 million in the prior period.

Coda Shares Climb

CODA Price Action: At the time of publication, Coda shares are trading 4.11% higher at $14.18, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.