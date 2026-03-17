Why Is Micron Technology Stock Gaining Tuesday?

Analysts are growing more bullish on Micron as surging AI demand and rising memory prices drive expectations for strong earnings beats and higher valuations.

They see the AI-driven memory upcycle extending into 2027, supported by tight DRAM supply, strong data center demand, and growing adoption of high-bandwidth memory.

Scales AI Hardware With HBM4, Gen6 SSD and SOCAMM2

The company also launched PCIe Gen6 SSDs and SOCAMM2 memory modules, expanding its AI-focused portfolio and strengthening its position in next-generation data center infrastructure.

Technical Analysis

Micron is trading 7% above its 20-day SMA and 39.1% above its 100-day SMA, keeping the longer-term trend firmly pointed higher. Shares are up 328.47% over the past 12 months and are currently closer to their 52-week highs than their lows.

The RSI is at 60.71, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward steady upside momentum rather than an overbought condition. MACD is bullish, with the MACD line at 8.0886 above the signal line at 6.8257, keeping the histogram positive at 1.2629.

The combination of RSI above 50 and a bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, with trend strength intact but not in a “washed-out” setup.

Key Resistance : $455.50

: $455.50 Key Support: $364.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Micron Technology is set to report earnings on March 18, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $8.61 (Up from $1.56 YoY)

: $8.61 (Up from $1.56 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $19.17 Billion (Up from $8.05 Billion YoY)

: $19.17 Billion (Up from $8.05 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 42.0x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $428.75. Recent analyst moves include:

Rosenblatt : Buy (Maintains Target to $500.00) (March 16)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $500.00) (March 16) TD Cowen : Buy (Raises Target to $500.00) (March 16)

: Buy (Raises Target to $500.00) (March 16) RBC Capital: Outperform (Raises Target to $525.00) (March 16)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Micron Technology, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 99.07) — The stock is strongly outperforming on trend and follow-through signals.

: Bullish (Score: 99.07) — The stock is strongly outperforming on trend and follow-through signals. Quality : Bullish (Score: 97.58) — Underlying fundamentals and balance-sheet style metrics screen as very strong.

: Bullish (Score: 97.58) — Underlying fundamentals and balance-sheet style metrics screen as very strong. Value: Weak (Score: 24.18) — The market is pricing in a lot of optimism, leaving less room for multiple expansion.

The Verdict: Micron Technology’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story with unusually strong Quality backing it. The trade-off is Value, so the setup works best if the AI memory cycle keeps delivering upside surprises that justify the premium.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because MU carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

MU Price Action: Micron Technology shares were up 1.29% at $447.50 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $455.50, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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