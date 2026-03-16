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Nebius Group company logo displayed on mobile phone
March 16, 2026 5:58 PM 2 min read

Nebius Rewrites Expectations — Next Stop $200?

Street Chases The Tape

DA Davidson and BWS Financial both lifted their Nebius targets to $200 on Monday, up from $150 and $130, respectively, while reiterating Buy ratings, according to Benzinga Pro.  

The calls arrive into a roughly 15% surge in Monday’s session, extending a multi‑day melt‑up as investors reprice Nebius as a top‑tier neocloud rather than a speculative AI sidecar.

At roughly a $28 billion market cap, Nebius is being valued against a radically different revenue backdrop than even a quarter ago. The $200 targets imply meaningful upside from here but far less than the near‑300% gain the stock has already logged over the past year.

$46 Billion In Paper, $28 Billion In Equity

The core of the bull case is simple "do the math" arithmetic. 

Nebius now sits on roughly $46 billion of contracted deal value across Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Nvidia, versus about $28 billion of equity value. 

That backlog is anchored by a five‑year Meta pact of up to $27 billion in AI infrastructure spend and an earlier five‑year Microsoft agreement worth about $17.4 billion, with options that could push it toward $19.4 billion. 

Layer on Nvidia's $2 billion strategic equity investment and roadmap support for next‑gen Rubin platforms and Nebius looks increasingly embedded in the hyperscale AI stack.

Next Stop $200?

In that context, Monday's rally looks less like a blow‑off and more like the sell‑side scrambling to align models with a deal book that is larger than Nebius' entire market cap. 

The catch: these are capacity‑heavy, execution‑sensitive contracts that will demand huge capex and flawless delivery, and Nebius did just miss its latest revenue print. 

But with AI infrastructure capital coalescing around a handful of neocloud winners, Monday's twin target hikes effectively mark Nebius' promotion into that club — and reset the debate from "if" $200 is possible to "how fast" the tape can get there.

Photo: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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