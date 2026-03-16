Intuit Stock Rises On Accelerated Buyback Reports

Intuit stock is showing upward movement. Why is INTU stock trading higher?

Leadership Signals Strong Conviction In Intuit's Valuation

Amid broader market volatility, Intuit's executives are making a public show of confidence in the company's long‑term strategy and growth outlook. Management said it believes the current share price doesn't reflect Intuit's underlying fundamentals.

To reinforce that message, the executive team and founder are terminating all Rule 10b5‑1 trading plans, which would have allowed them to sell shares on an automatic schedule.

Intuit Ramps Up Share Buybacks

Intuit repurchased $1.8 billion worth of stock in the first half of its fiscal year — a 40% increase from the prior year. The company now plans to accelerate buybacks even further, using up to the $3.5 billion remaining under its current authorization as of the end of the fiscal second-quarter.

If Intuit executes the full authorization under current market conditions, the pace of repurchases would roughly double compared to the first half and nearly double full‑year buybacks versus last year. Combined with dividends, the company expects to return a significantly larger amount of capital to shareholders in fiscal 2026.

Intuit Technical Analysis

Intuit is trading 8.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), but 21.4% below its 100-day SMA, showing short-term recovery while the longer-term trend is still pointed lower. Shares are down 25.00% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 47.39, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the rally hasn't reached "overheated" conditions. Meanwhile, MACD is at -6.1301 versus a signal line of -15.4112, a bullish configuration that points to improving upside momentum from depressed levels.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $483.00

: $483.00 Key Support: $453.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $692.60. Recent analyst moves include:

Rothschild & Co : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $700.00) (Mar. 10)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $700.00) (Mar. 10) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $649.00) (Mar. 2)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $649.00) (Mar. 2) Goldman Sachs: Neutral (Lowers Target to $519.00) (Mar. 2)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Intuit highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

The Verdict: Intuit’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-led setup with weak momentum and very weak value characteristics. For longer-term bulls, the trade-off is clear: strong business quality, but the chart still needs more repair before momentum aligns with the fundamentals.

INTU Price Action: Intuit shares were up 2.34% at $450.26 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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