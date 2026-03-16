Sable Offshore Stock Is Edging Higher Monday: What's Driving The Action?

Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE:SOC) shares are edging higher on Monday as traders weigh fresh legal headlines around the company's California pipeline approvals and what that could mean for the pace of a production restart.

Court Orders Document Disclosure In Pipeline Approval Fight

A judge last week ordered federal officials to disclose internal deliberations plus emails, texts and other messages involving Sable and government agencies after finding enough evidence to question whether the approval process was rushed.

The court action revives a pipeline-approval fight that had pressured the stock in prior sessions, after a sharp rally tied to optimism about federal help on permitting.

Pipeline Permitting Risks Remain Key Overhang For SOC Stock

Defense Production Act Could Accelerate Offshore California Restart

Sable Offshore also remains levered to Washington's willingness to lean on state-level barriers, after a report Trump could invoke the Defense Production Act to speed permitting for the offshore California restart.

That catalyst mattered because California was described as heavily reliant on imported crude, with roughly 30% of those imports typically moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier last week, Bloomberg reported President Donald Trump was preparing to use the Defense Production Act to override some state-level barriers and speed permitting for Sable's offshore California operations.

Sable Offshore's Core Business And Asset Base

Sable Offshore is a Houston-based independent upstream company focused on developing the Santa Ynez Unit in federal waters offshore California. The company operates as one reportable oil and gas segment and is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas.

That business mix is why permitting and pipeline access are so central to the stock: the market is effectively pricing the probability and timing of a restart in offshore California.

When courts or regulators add friction (or when federal actions hint at faster approvals), SOC can reprice quickly because the path to cash flow is tightly linked to those operational green lights.

SOC Earnings Estimates Ahead Of May Report

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 8 earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 65 cents (Up from $-1.30 YoY)

: Loss of 65 cents (Up from $-1.30 YoY) Revenue Estimate: $7.70 million (Up from $0.00 million YoY)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Sable Offshore, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 6.66) — Despite the recent rebound, the score suggests SOC's momentum profile still screens poorly versus the broader market on this model.

The Verdict: Sable Offshore’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story that still grades weak on the platform's momentum factor. For longer-term traders, that puts extra weight on whether the stock can hold the $17.00 area on pullbacks while the legal/permitting narrative stays in flux.

SOC Shares Edge Higher Monday

SOC Stock Price Activity: Sable Offshore shares were up 1.07% at $17.01 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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