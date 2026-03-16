The 'Cramer Curse'? Here's What's Happening With Vertiv Stock Today

Vertiv Holdings stock is building positive momentum. Why is VRT stock trading higher?

The Return Of The Cramer Curse?

Monday afternoon, Cramer posted a selfie standing in front of the Vertiv logo. He captioned the post with "undervalued." Although the stock is trading higher, investors may be feeling uneasy.

The post is notable because it runs counter to the meme that Cramer's picks tend to underperform, known as the “Cramer Curse.” That idea became so widespread that an ETF, known as the Inverse Cramer Tracker ETF (SJIM), was created to bet against stocks Cramer likes and buy stocks he criticizes.

Why Cramer May See Vertiv As Undervalued

Cramer's "undervalued" label comes at a time when Vertiv is benefiting from explosive demand for data‑center infrastructure tied to artificial‑intelligence workloads. The company supplies essential power, cooling and IT‑infrastructure systems for data centers, a market that has been expanding rapidly as cloud providers and hyperscalers race to build capacity for AI training and inference.

Vertiv Stock Trades Above Key Levels

Vertiv is trading 4.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 37.1% above its 100-day SMA, showing the uptrend is still intact even after a big run. Shares are up 197.37% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows within the $53.60 to $276.78 range.

RSI is at 60.63, which sits in neutral territory but with a bullish tilt given it's above 50. Meanwhile, MACD is at 14.4643 versus a signal line of 15.6803, with a -1.2160 histogram, pointing to momentum leaning toward consolidation rather than acceleration.

RSI in the 50–70 range with bearish MACD indicates momentum leaning bearish, but still within a broader uptrend.

Key Resistance : $276.50

: $276.50 Key Support: $234.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $216.87. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Outperform (Raises Target to $266.00) (Feb. 12)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $266.00) (Feb. 12) Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $286.00) (Feb. 12)

: Buy (Raises Target to $286.00) (Feb. 12) Goldman Sachs: Buy (Raises Target to $277.00) (Feb. 12)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Vertiv Holdings highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

The Verdict: Vertiv’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic High-Flyer setup — very strong Growth, Quality and Momentum paired with extremely weak Value. That mix can keep working in a strong tape, but it also means pullbacks can be sharper if expectations cool or the broader tech bid fades.

VRT Price Action: Vertiv shares were up 2.41% at $265.12 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $276.77, according to Benzinga Pro.

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