Galaxy Digital Stock Jumps As Bitcoin Buyers Step In

Galaxy Digital stock is among today’s top performers. What’s fueling GLXY momentum?

Galaxy Digital's Diversified Crypto And Infrastructure Business Model

Bitcoin's rally is especially important for Galaxy because the company is built as a diversified digital-asset and infrastructure platform rather than a single-line crypto bet.

Galaxy’s business spans Digital Assets and Data Centers, with core operations in Global Markets, Asset Management & Infrastructure Solutions and Data Centers.

Why Rising Bitcoin Prices Benefit Galaxy Digital's Business Model

Galaxy reported $12 billion of assets on platform, more than 1,600 institutional trading counterparties and an average loan book size of $1.8 billion as of late 2025, showing how a Bitcoin uptrend can support multiple revenue streams across the firm.

Galaxy Digital RSI Signals Neutral Momentum

Galaxy Digital's RSI has mostly remained in the neutral range (30–70) between June 2025 and March 2026, with occasional spikes above 70 signaling short periods of overbought momentum and brief dips near the oversold threshold around 30.

Recently, the indicator has moved back toward the mid-50s range, suggesting moderate bullish momentum without entering overbought territory.

GLXY Shares Climb Monday

GLXY Price Action: Galaxy Digital shares were up 7.11% at $23.95 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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