Cipher Digital Stock Moves Higher As Bitcoin Surges Past $74,000

Additionally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Stephen Glagola reiterated an Outperform rating on Cipher Digital while trimming his price target from $22 to $20. Here’s what investors need to know.

Cipher Digital stock is holding steady today. What’s ahead for CIFR stock?

Why Rising Bitcoin Prices Are Bullish for CIFR Stock

Cipher has highlighted low-cost power, site development and operating flexibility as central advantages, including the ability to curtail activity when power prices spike.

That is why a rising bitcoin price is typically bullish for CIFR: each coin mined becomes more valuable, mining margins can widen if power costs stay relatively fixed and the market often re-rates miners upward as cash flow potential improves. Higher bitcoin prices can also lift the value of any bitcoin inventory the company holds or plans to monetize.

Cipher Digital Shifts Toward Hyperscale Data Center Leasing

At the same time, Cipher is evolving. In February, the company rebranded to Cipher Digital and is shifting toward high-performance computing data centers leased to hyperscale customers, aiming for steadier, long-duration cash flows while retaining lighter bitcoin exposure.

Cipher Digital Stock Holds Above Key 200-Day Moving Average

Cipher Digital shares have climbed sharply over the past year, rising from a low near $2.10 in early 2025 to a peak of $24.71 later in the year before pulling back and stabilizing in the mid-teens.

The stock remains above its long-term 200-day moving average, while the 20-day and 50-day averages have begun trending slightly lower, suggesting near-term consolidation following last year's strong rally.

CIFR Shares Surge Monday Morning

CIFR Price Action: Cipher Digital shares were up 5.33% at $14.83 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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