bioAffinity Technologies Stock Cools Off After Strong Friday Rally - Here's Why

Friday Rally Driven By CyPath Growth

The clinical stage diagnostics company saw heavy buying interest on Friday as the stock soared on strong growth in its flagship CyPath Lung diagnostic.

The company reported that CyPath Lung revenue rose 87% year-over-year in 2025. Furthermore, the number of tests performed jumped 99%.

Despite the success of CyPath, total 2025 revenue fell to $6.2 million from $9.4 million. Management attributed this to a strategic shift away from lower-margin lab services.

The company discontinued certain unprofitable pathology services to focus on its flagship product. While this move streamlined operations, the net loss widened to $14.9 million. This compared to a $9.0 million loss in the previous year.

Widening Losses And Warrant Valuations

The increased net loss stemmed from several factors. These included changes in the fair value of warrants and expanded sales activity.

However, the balance sheet showed improvement. Cash and cash equivalents reached $6.5 million at year-end. This followed roughly $16.9 million in 2025 financings.

Looking Ahead To Q4 Earnings

Investors are now looking toward the next catalyst. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on March 30.

Analysts estimate an loss per share of of $2.70 on revenue of $1.41 million. Notably, the company has missed EPS estimates in two consecutive quarters.

BIAF Price Action: bioAffinity shares were down 11.79% at $1.87 in Monday’s premarket session at the time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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