What's Going On With Robinhood Stock Monday?

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are up during Monday’s premarket session.

The electronic trading platform’s stock has fallen 35.11% year to date.

Most recently, the company released February’s operating data.

Robinhood Reports February 2026 Operating Data

Robinhood reported select monthly operating data for February 2026, highlighting significant changes in its cash management program.

The company updated its brokerage High-Yield Cash program, resulting in over $6 billion of Cash Sweep balances moving to free credit balances.

Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $25.0 billion (up 74% year-over-year), including Robinhood App Notional Trading Volumes of $9.4 billion (down 35% year-over-year). Bitstamp Notional Trading Volumes were $15.6 billion.

Total Platform Assets at the end of February were $314 billion (down 3% from the end of January 2026, up 68% year-over-year).

Net Deposits were $5.6 billion in February, or a 21% annualized growth rate relative to January 2026 Total Platform Assets.

Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $67.8 billion, or an annual growth rate of 36% relative to February 2025 Total Platform Assets.

HOOD Banking Milestone

Robinhood’s new banking division crossed $1 billion in deposits just four months after its launch, via 65,000 funded customers.

Roninhood 2.6% Below 20-Day SMA

The stock is currently trading 2.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 31.9% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short to medium term. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 74.65% and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 38.89, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD shows a value of -3.7551, with the signal line at -4.7115, indicating bullish momentum as the MACD is above the signal line.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is not in a strong trend, there may be potential for upward movement.

Key Resistance : $85.00

: $85.00 Key Support: $70.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $136.59. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Outperform (Lowers Target to $110.00) (Mar. 13)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $110.00) (Mar. 13) Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Lowers Target to $100.00) (Feb. 17)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $100.00) (Feb. 17) Mizuho: Outperform (Lowers Target to $135.00) (Feb. 17)

Roninhood Momentum Rank 83.83; Value 17.68

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Robinhood, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 17.68 — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: 17.68 — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth Rank : 83.75 — Indicates strong growth potential.

: 83.75 — Indicates strong growth potential. Momentum Rank: 83.83 — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Robinhood’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic ‘High-Flyer’ setup. While the Momentum (83) confirms the strong trend, the extremely low Value (17.68) score warns that the stock is priced for perfection—investors should ride the trend but use tight stop-losses.

ARKF Holds Robinhood at 5.77% Weight

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood Markets shares were up 1.92% at $74.80 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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