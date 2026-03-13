Alaska Air Shares Slide As Higher Fuel Costs Cloud Profit Outlook

Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) shares are trading lower on Friday afternoon as investors reassess the outlook for airline profitability amid a sharp rise in oil prices, a key cost driver for carriers.

Here’s what investors need to know.

Alaska Air Group stock is testing lower boundaries. Why are ALK shares at support?

Rising Oil Prices Raise Concerns About Alaska Air Margins

Friday’s pullback reflects ongoing concern that higher fuel expenses could pressure margins just as investors had been expecting a steadier earnings recovery across the industry.

That dynamic is important for Alaska Air because fuel remains one of the company's largest operating expenses, meaning a sustained spike could weigh on profitability if costs cannot be fully offset.

Less Hedging Means More Fuel Risk

Investors are also growing more cautious because airlines have limited flexibility when fuel rises suddenly. Many carriers no longer rely heavily on fuel hedging, leaving them more exposed to spot-price swings.

In that environment, Alaska Air faces the challenge of protecting margins through pricing and operational discipline while demand uncertainty remains in focus.

Alaska Air's West Coast-Focused Route Network Is in Focus

Alaska Air's route network could also shape how investors view the company in a higher-fuel environment. The carrier has long been concentrated in West Coast markets, with major hubs in Seattle, Portland and the Bay Area, while also flying across the continental U.S., Alaska, Hawaii and select international leisure markets.

That mix gives Alaska Air exposure to both business and vacation demand, but it also means fuel costs can become more significant when oil rises quickly and pricing power is tested on longer-haul or leisure-heavy routes.

ALK Stock Reaches Oversold Territory

Alaska Air Group's RSI has fallen to around 30, approaching oversold territory, after declining sharply from recent neutral-to-overbought levels.

The move suggests selling momentum has accelerated, with the stock now nearing a technical zone where traders often watch for potential stabilization or a short-term rebound.

ALK Shares Edge Lower Friday Afternoon

ALK Price Action: Alaska Air Group shares were down 1.68% at $38 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $37.63, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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