Why MARA Holdings Shares Are Surging Friday

Bitcoin Recovery Boosts Mining Sector
The apex cryptocurrency climbed to $71,194.33, gaining 1.14% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.
This recovery follows a broader uptick in digital asset sentiment. Markets reacted positively as Bitcoin maintained a 4.92% gain over the past seven days.
Short Interest Hits Critical Levels
Recent data shows short interest in MARA increased from 110.98 million to 114.36 million shares. Currently, 39.89% of the company's public float is held short. Traders note it would take 2.64 days to cover these positions based on average volume.
Technical Analysis
MARA is trading 12.3% above its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), but 18% below its 100-day SMA, highlighting a short-term rebound that still hasn't repaired the intermediate trend.
Shares are down 22.90% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week low ($6.66) than their 52-week high ($23.45).
The Relative Strength Index is at 51.40, which sits in neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.0856 versus a signal line of -0.1833.
- Key Resistance: $9.50
- Key Support: $8.00
Earnings & Analyst Outlook
Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 7 (estimated) earnings report.
- EPS Estimate: Loss of 40 cents (Up from $-1.55 YoY)
- Revenue Estimate: $190.64 million (Down from $213.88 million YoY)
- Valuation: P/E ratio not meaningful (company is not currently profitable)
The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $18.34.
Recent analyst moves include:
- Macquarie: Outperform (Lowers Target to $26.00) (Mar. 4)
- Clear Street: Hold (Lowers Target to $9.00) (Mar. 4)
- HC Wainwright & Co.: Downgraded to Neutral (Feb. 27)
MARA Stock Price Activity: MARA Holdings shares were up 7.93% at $9.46 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo Courtesy: ImageFlow on Shutterstock.com
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