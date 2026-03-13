Why Is Venture Global Stock Gaining Friday?

Details

The company secured an $8.6 billion project financing for the second phase of its CP2 LNG project, marking a significant milestone in its growth strategy.

This financing attracted over $19 billion in commitments from leading banks, showcasing strong demand for U.S. LNG investments.

The CP2 project is expected to reach peak production capacity of 29 million metric tons per annum, with nearly all output already contracted under long-term agreements with customers mainly in Europe and Asia.

Technical Analysis

Venture Global’s stock is currently trading 28.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 59.5% above its 100-day SMA, indicating strong short-term and longer-term momentum. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 39.48%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, suggesting a bullish trend.

The RSI is at 68.81, which is considered neutral territory, indicating that the stock is not overbought or oversold at this time. Meanwhile, the MACD is at 0.8666, above its signal line at 0.6849, suggesting bullish momentum as the stock continues to gain traction.

The combination of a neutral RSI and bullish MACD indicates mixed momentum, suggesting that while the stock is not overbought, it still has potential for further gains.

Key Resistance : $13.50

: $13.50 Key Support: $12.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Venture Global is slated to provide its next financial update on May 12, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 21 cents (Up from 15 cents)

: 21 cents (Up from 15 cents) Revenue Estimate : $3.90 billion (Up from $2.89 billion)

: $3.90 billion (Up from $2.89 billion) Valuation: P/E of 13.9x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $15.39. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Outperform (Raises Target to $14.00) (Mar. 13)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $14.00) (Mar. 13) Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $10.00) (Mar. 5)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $10.00) (Mar. 5) Citigroup: Neutral (Raises Target to $12.00) (Mar. 4)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Venture Global, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 70.84 — Indicates strong value relative to peers.

: 70.84 — Indicates strong value relative to peers. Momentum Rank: 63.25 — Suggests positive momentum in stock performance.

The Verdict: Venture Global’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a solid position within the energy sector. While the Value Rank indicates favorable pricing, the Momentum Rank confirms that the stock is experiencing positive performance trends.

Top ETF Exposure

State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE:XOP): 3.91% Weight

(NYSE:XOP): 3.91% Weight WisdomTree US SmallCap Fund (NYSE:EES): 0.89% Weight

Significance: Because VG carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

VG Price Action: Venture Global shares were up 4.31% at $13.32 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock