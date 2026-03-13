Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE:KODK) shares are trading higher Friday morning after the company posted fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results that pointed to stronger revenue, improved profitability on an adjusted basis and a sharply higher cash position. Here’s what investors need to know.

Eastman Kodak stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s fueling KODK momentum?

Kodak Q4 Revenue Climbs As EBITDA Doubles

Kodak said fourth-quarter revenue rose 9% year over year to $290 million, driven by 25% growth in its Advanced Materials & Chemicals segment to $85 million and a 4% increase in Print revenue to $195 million. Gross profit climbed 31% to $67 million, while operational EBITDA more than doubled to $22 million from $9 million a year earlier.

For the full year, revenue increased 2% to $1.069 billion and operational EBITDA jumped 138% to $62 million, suggesting that Kodak's cost actions, pricing improvements and efficiency measures are gaining traction.

Kodak Cash Balance Jumps $136 Million Year Over Year

The company ended 2025 with a cash balance of $337 million, up $136 million from a year earlier, aided largely by the termination of the Kodak Retirement Income Plan and the reversion of assets to the company.

Still, Kodak reported a GAAP net loss of $108 million in the fourth quarter and a full-year net loss of $128 million, reflecting one-time items tied to pension-related charges and debt extinguishment.

Kodak Scores High On Value But Weak On Quality

Eastman Kodak Company has a Benzinga Edge Value score of 94.1, indicating the stock ranks highly on valuation metrics relative to peers. However, its Momentum score stands at 59.2 while Quality is much lower at 9.5, suggesting moderate price momentum but weak underlying financial quality.

KODK Shares Climb Friday Morning

KODK Price Action: Eastman Kodak shares were up 4.93% at $7.23 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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