Why Is Klarna Group Stock Soaring Friday?

Insider Buying Signals Confidence

Michael Moritz acquired 3.47 million shares between March 3 and March 11, 2026, for approximately $49.9 million.

Additionally, David Fock, the Chief Product & Design Officer, purchased 27,000 shares for around $388,552, while other executives sold shares under established trading plans.

Lockup Expiry Brings Potential Selling Pressure For Klarna

Bloomberg, in a report on Monday, noted that about 335 million Klarna shares became eligible for trading on Monday following the expiration of the company’s post-IPO lockup period, placing renewed focus on the fintech’s valuation decline and lack of near-term profitability.

The shares represent roughly 90% of the company’s total outstanding stock, raising concerns about potential selling pressure after the company’s market value has fallen nearly two-thirds since its September 2025 IPO.

Among long-term investors, Sequoia Capital remains a significant shareholder. Meanwhile, earlier backers, including General Atlantic and DST Global, have already exited their positions.

Klarna Expands eBay Integration To New Markets

Last week, Klarna announced that its eBay integration would be expanded to six new markets.

Klarna’s embedded resell integration with eBay, which allows users to resell items and purchase directly in the Klarna app, is expanding to six new markets: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Ireland, Poland, and Switzerland.

Product images, descriptions, and key details will be automatically pre-filled using Klarna’s purchase data.

Klarna Analyst Views And Stock Performance

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $40.27. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Overweight (Lowers Target to $20.00) (February 20)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $20.00) (February 20) UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $20.00) (February 20)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $20.00) (February 20) Wells Fargo: Overweight (Lowers Target to $32.00) (February 20)

KLAR Up 8.07% Premarket

KLAR Price Action: Klarna shares were up 8.07% at $15.80 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

